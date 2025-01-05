Advanced integrated police control room inaugurated in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: In a major step towards enhancing security measures in Balurghat, the South Dinajpur District Police has introduced an advanced Integrated Police Control Room, which was inaugurated by Inspector General (IG) of North Bengal Rajesh Kumar Yadav on Saturday evening at the Balurghat Police Station premises.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by dignitaries, including Malda Range DIG Deep Narayan Goswami, South Dinajpur SP Chinmay Mittal and several senior police officials. According to district police sources, the new control room will monitor 166 high-resolution CCTV cameras installed across the city. These cameras will keep a close watch on critical roads, intersections and crowded areas to prevent crimes and ensure public safety. In addition, the police have replaced the old emergency helpline (100) with a new number, 112, for faster response. Citizens can now expect police mobile vans to reach any location within the district within minutes of a call.

The control room is also equipped with an advanced radio transmission (RT) system to handle emergencies more efficiently. Residents of Balurghat have welcomed this initiative, viewing it as a significant step towards enhanced security. Speaking at the event, IG Rajesh Kumar Yadav stated: “Ensuring the safety of citizens is our top priority. With the use of modern technology, we aim to take a giant leap in crime prevention.” Local residents have expressed optimism about the project. Sanjib Das, an employee of a private bank, remarked: “The Integrated Police Control Room is undoubtedly a commendable initiative for our safety. Recent incidents of thefts and robberies in Balurghat made this a necessity. This move demonstrates the police’s serious commitment to public security.”

“The new surveillance system is expected to play a crucial role in crime prevention and bring a new dawn of safety for the city’s residents,” he added.