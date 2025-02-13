Advanced aviation system installed at city airport

Kolkata: The Regional Executive Director (RED), AAI Kolkata, Nivedita Dubey inaugurated an Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, Kolkata on Monday.

The system is installed and integrated by the Meteorological Watch Office (MWO), India Meteorological Department, Kolkata. An issued statement said it is a state-of-the-art integrated aviation meteorological system.

The AWOS sensors will collect all the met parameters, such as temperature, wind speed and shear, relative humidity, runway visibility range and cloud height from six observing stations installed at six Met parks along the runway at Kolkata airport.

These will feed real-time data into the system that will process the data centrally to make it available in a composite format It is also helpful for the airport operator, Airports Authority of India in Kolkata, to assess the meteorological situation to then take a call on aircraft operations.