Adult leopard caged, later set free in Gorumara

Jalpaiguri: An adult leopard that had been roaming in the Bhagatpur Tea Estate in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri district was successfully captured on Thursday morning. The forest department had laid a trap on July 22.

On Thursday morning, garden workers found the leopard caged.

The forest staff transported the leopard to the Gorumara National Park. Sajal Kumar Dey stated that the leopard was released successfully in the Gorumara Forest later during the day.