Adra div: Train services to be regulated till Oct 20

Kolkata: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced that trains will be regulated due to developmental works in the Adra division until October 20.

According to the statement issued by the SER on Monday, this will affect approximately 9 trains, including the cancellation of the Adra-Midnapore and Midnapore-Adra MEMU Special on October 20.

Additionally, 4 trains will operate on truncated routes on October 15, 17, 18 and 20, including the Asansol-Purulia MEMU Special and Kharagpur Hatia Express. On October 14 and 19, the Tatanagar-Asansol-Barabhum MEMU Special will also run on truncated routes.

The Tatanagar-Hatia Express, departing on October 14, 16, and 19, will follow a diverted route via Chandil-Gunda Bihar-Muri.