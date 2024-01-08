Adolescent girls take oath to prevent child marriage

BALURGHAT: As many as 40 adolescent girls from South Dinajpur’s Lalpur village took oath to prevent child marriage.



These girls covering five ICDS centres of Lalpur area came together to participate in an awareness camp.

South Dinajpur Child Welfare Committee member Suraj Das explained various aspects of child protection; sexual abuse of children; child marriage along with where and how to file a complaint.

“These areas are poverty stricken and most of the parents try to get their daughters married off at an early age,” stated Rachana, a local girl.

Arpita Das, Project Coordinator of SAG-KP, said: “Such events will be held to ensure protection of adolescent girls in the Hili block.”