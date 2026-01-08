Admit cards for Madhyamik 2026 to be distributed on Jan 20

Kolkata: Admit cards for candidates appearing in the Madhyamik Examination, 2026, scheduled from February 2 to 12, will be distributed through designated camp offices on January 20, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said in a notification.

Heads of recognised secondary schools, or their authorised representatives, have been asked to collect the admit cards from the respective camp offices between 11 am and 5 pm on that day. Schools have been instructed to verify all details on the admit cards and follow the guidelines issued along with them in case of any error or discrepancy.

Separately, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has directed schools to complete Class XI Semester II examinations, Semester I supplementary examinations, and all practical and project assessments for the 2025–26 academic year within March, according to institutional convenience and council norms. Marks for written, practical and project components must be uploaded on the council’s online portal between March 16 and April 13.

The council has also made institutions responsible for setting question papers, supplying blank answer scripts and conducting evaluations.

Schools have been specifically advised not to source question papers from outside agencies and to prepare them internally with the help of subject teachers.

Earlier, the All Post Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association had written to the council seeking a separate and detailed notification laying down clear guidelines for the conduct of Class XI Semester II written and practical examinations.

The association said that although the annual working plan permits schools to hold the examinations in February or March, a clear notification specifying examination schedules and marks upload timelines was necessary to ensure uniform implementation across institutions.