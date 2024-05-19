‘Admissions under centralised admission portal for UG courses may start after Lok Sabha polls’

Kolkata: Admissions under centralised admission portal for undergraduate (UG) courses may start after Lok Sabha polls, a Higher Education official said. The last phase poll in the state is going to take place on June 1 and counting will take place on June 4.



Through a centralised platform, a student will be able to apply to various colleges under the state government just by logging into a single portal instead of going to individual institutions.

The centralised online admission portal for UG will be used in all government-aided colleges, unitary universities and state-aided affiliating universities, excluding autonomous colleges, minority educational institutions or colleges, training colleges and law colleges. The Higher Secondary result was published on May 8. The successful candidates have started preparing for entrance examinations and applying for different colleges within the state as well as outside. Even though few colleges under the ones which will be excluded from the centralised portal like Scottish Church College have opened their standalone portal to start the admission procedure.

However, many colleges under Calcutta University are awaiting notice from the Higher Education department as to when the admission process through the centralised portal will start.

According to a college principal, the testing of the centralised portal was successfully conducted and data was collected from them. Although no communication has been made either by the department or Calcutta University as to when the admission process can be started.

The centralised portal was going to be introduced last year but at the last moment the decision to implement it was revoked and colleges were asked to take new admissions through a standalone portal.

The Higher Education authorities had reasoned that the centralised admission portal was developed based on the three-years degree UG programme and needed to be modified as per the recent implementation, which was four-years degree UG programme.