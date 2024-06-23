Admissions to UG courses in state colleges to begin today

Kolkata: For 9,46, 921 seats in undergraduate (UG) courses across 16 state universities, application process on the centralised admission portal will commence from Monday. It was launched by the state Education minister Bratya Basu on June 19.



Admission will take place for 7,217 undergraduate courses in government and government-aided general degree colleges and universities. The application process, wherein, students can apply for maximum 25 undergraduate courses will continue till July 7. Though students will be able to apply for multiple colleges from a single platform, they will be allowed to take admission for only one seat.

College principals are hopeful that this provision will help in reducing seat vacancy rising due to blocking of multiple seats by a single student in multiple colleges. Candidates will be able to edit their preference till the closure of the application process and will be able to see their merit positions across courses applied on their dashboard.

Each candidate will be allotted one seat, which will be the higher available preference as per eligibility. Merit list will be published institution and course wise on July 12. After admission against seat allotment, allotment in the upgrade round will be published and accordingly further process will take place. New session 2024-25 will start from August 7.

After phase one completion, vacancy lists across the state will be published and application for second phase will be accepted from August 8 to August 17.

This merit list will be published on August 20 and they will be able to join classes after physical verification which will be held from September 3 to September 7.

There are 461 colleges across the state. However, universities and colleges like Presidency University, Jadavpur University, autonomous colleges, minority colleges, B.Ed, law, fine arts and performing arts, crafts, dance and music colleges or programmes are excluded from the centralised online admission system.