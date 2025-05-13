Admissions open for polytechnic, ITI and vocational courses

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has announced the commencement of admissions for various technical and vocational courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Students can apply online through the Common Admission Portal at https://scvtwb.in. The last date to submit applications is June 10.

First and second-year admissions are open for diploma programmes across 42 disciplines in Engineering and Technology, offered at government, government-sponsored, and self-financed polytechnic institutes. Students who have passed Class 10 with Science or Physical Science and Mathematics are eligible for first-year admission. Those who have completed their Higher Secondary (10+2) education with specified Science or vocational subjects may apply for direct admission to the second year through the lateral entry scheme.

The application fee is Rs 450, while Kanyashree enrollees are required to pay Rs 225. Admissions are also open for ITI trade courses, affiliated to the National Council of Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) under the Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS). M Group trades require a Class 10 pass, while E Group trades require a Class 8 pass. Application fees are Rs. 200 for boys and Rs. 100 for girls.

Admissions will be based purely on merit, with 50 per cent weightage given to qualifying exam marks and 50 per cent to relevant subject marks. 50 per cent of seats are reserved under district quotas, with the remaining open to all. There is also a 20 per cent reservation for female candidates.

Applications are also invited for Higher Secondary Vocational Courses across 1,263 schools. Students who have passed Madhyamik with Science or Physical Science and Mathematics are eligible.

Interested candidates can apply online or directly at the respective schools. Applications for these courses also close on June 10.

Meanwhile, registrations for Apprenticeship Training in designated and optional trades, as well as Short-Term Training Courses run through Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) and Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) Centres, will continue throughout the year.