Admission to PG courses 2023: CU releases 1st selection list

Kolkata: Calcutta University (CU) has released the first selection list for admission to post-graduate (PG) courses on their official website caluniv.ac.in.



All the candidates in the provisional selection list are instructed to upload their documents like anti-ragging declarations and mark sheets in the admission portal using their login ID and password.

Candidates having a certificate under any reserved category from a state other than Bengal have to upload a Domicile Certificate.

Following this, the selected candidates of CU-affiliated colleges are instructed to contact the respective college authorities for admission and payment.

The concerned college authorities will verify the documents of the candidate and will take necessary action for admission. After admission, the college authority will provide the roll no. to the student and update the CU admission portal by providing information about the admitted students.

The last day for the registration of CU admission 2023 was September 27.