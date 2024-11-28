Admission methodology for 2025: Students to be admitted through draw of lots

Kolkata: The state School Education department has published the admission methodology for the 2025 academic session, confirming that students will be admitted to elementary classes, including pre-primary, in state-run schools through a draw of lots if the number of applicants exceeds available seats.

In alignment with the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, all children aged 6-14 years and those aged 6-18 years for children with special needs, will be admitted to age-appropriate classes in nearby schools. For pre-primary admission, children must be at least 5 years old but under 6 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Similar age criteria apply for other classes, ensuring proper placement according to age. There is a special provision for a four-month age relaxation for underage children based on merit.

The guidelines emphasise that no student should be forced out of education during the admission process. District education officers from Samagra Shiksha Mission will facilitate the admission of out-of-school children, with schools expected to cooperate fully.

In schools offering both primary and upper primary or secondary education within the same building, students in Class IV or V will automatically advance to the next level, without needing to participate in the draw of lots. Any remaining seats will be filled through the lottery system.

If a child fails to secure admission through the draw of lots, parents can appeal to the District Inspector of Schools for alternative placement. The Sub-Inspector of Schools will then ensure that these students are admitted to a neighbourhood school and will report compliance by January 31, 2025.