Admission for Teachers’ Training courses to begin from September 2

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has announced that admissions to Teachers’ Training Programmes, including B.Ed., M.Ed., B.P.Ed. and M.P.Ed. courses will begin on September 2 and conclude by October 10. Classes are scheduled to commence on October 30.

However, colleges and universities may reopen their admission portals for up to two additional rounds if seats remain vacant. In all cases, the admission process must be completed by November 14.

According to the recently issued guidelines, the entire admission process will be conducted online. Government and government-aided colleges, along with state-aided universities, have been instructed to manage admissions independently through their own online platforms. In the case of self-financed colleges, affiliating universities will oversee the admission process centrally, also via online mode. Minority institutions, both aided and self-financed, will conduct online admissions on a standalone basis.

The department has also prescribed an annual fee ceiling for private/self-financed institutions offering these two-year professional programmes.

The maximum fee has been capped at Rs 75,000 per annum, which includes development charges and a refundable caution deposit of Rs 5,000. Hostel fees and university examination fees may be collected in addition to this amount. Universities have been directed to follow a student intake ratio of 80:20 between home university candidates and outside candidates in state-aided affiliated institutions. Unitary universities will follow a 90:10 ratio. Vacant seats in either category may be interchanged, if necessary.

Meanwhile, the admission schedule for postgraduate (PG) courses has also been released. Universities and higher education institutions have been asked to start the PG admission process from August 8.

The online application window will remain open until August 20, with merit lists to be published on August 25. First-semester PG classes are set to begin from September 1. Institutions may reopen their admission portals later, subject to seat availability. However, the entire PG admission process must be completed by the last week of September.