‘Admission denied’ at multiple hospitals, Garia resident dies

Kolkata: The family of a Garia resident, who was allegedly denied admission by SSKM, Calcutta Medical College and NRS Medical College on Monday, received an admission recommendation from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, despite this intervention, they were unable to save the patient’s life.

When the family members finally turned up at SSKM’s emergency department on Tuesday with the recommendation letter from the CMO, the doctors declared the patient dead. The Chief Minister’s office at her residence at Kalighat acted promptly when the family members accompanied by the patient went to Kalighat and narrated the incident on Tuesday morning.

The moment the officials at the CMO came to know about the matter, a recommendation letter was handed over to the family. The patient Sushil Halder was bleeding from his mouth and nose on Monday when the family members rushed him to the SSKM Hospital. The family members alleged that the patient was denied admission by the hospital saying that there was no bed. They also claimed that they then took the patient to two other medical colleges in the city — Calcutta Medical College and NRS late on Monday evening. The patient was allegedly denied admission by the two hospitals.

The patient was again transferred to the SSKM on Monday night but the family members failed to secure an admission.

Having found no option, the patient’s family members rushed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence on Tuesday morning.

The family members claimed that they managed to get a recommendation letter from the CMO. When they finally took the patient to the SSKM’s emergency department later in the day, the patient was declared dead.

The patient’s family members then staged a protest demonstration at the SSKM Hospital.

Incidentally, the Bengal government, on November 1, introduced the Centralised Referral System (CRS) on an experimental basis across five of Kolkata’s leading medical colleges aiming to empower hospital authorities, enabling them to manage patient transfers with a higher level of precision, efficiency and care.

These medical colleges are SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC) and NRS Medical College and Hospital.