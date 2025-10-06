Admission banned at Gangarampur nursing home; Balurghat hospital ‘under scanner’

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district health authorities have taken stern action against a Gangarampur nursing home following the tragic death of a young mother who jumped from the second floor of the facility.

The Health department on Saturday imposed a ban on admitting new patients to Jiban Jyoti Nursing Home and directed that all existing patients be shifted elsewhere within 72 hours. Authorities are also probing whether the nursing home holds valid operational licenses.

According to sources, 28-year-old Mamoni Mahanta De leapt from the second floor of the nursing home near Gangarampur Super Speciality Hospital on Friday morning. She was supposed to return home that day with her newborn. Her husband, Balaram De, alleged that negligence in treatment and security lapses at the nursing home led to her death. “My wife died because of the nursing home’s negligence. We will seek justice from the administration,” he said.

However, the nursing home authorities claimed the woman was mentally unstable and denied any wrongdoing. Owner Krishnendu Tokdar stated: “Three to four patients are currently admitted and will be discharged soon.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudip Das said: “An investigation is ongoing. The police have registered an unnatural death case, and new admissions have been suspended until the inquiry report is received.”

Meanwhile, tension gripped Balurghat Super Speciality Hospital following the death of a newborn, allegedly due to medical negligence and misbehaviour by hospital staff. The incident occurred after Arati Jamadar of Khadimpur Bottala was admitted on Thursday with labour pains. Arati, wife of municipal sanitation worker Karan Jamadar, gave birth to a baby boy through a C-section. The child was reportedly healthy after birth but fell critically ill on Friday night and was moved to the SNCU.

Family members alleged that despite the child’s deteriorating condition, timely treatment was not provided, nor was he referred elsewhere. When they tried to speak with doctors and nurses, they were allegedly mistreated. On Saturday afternoon, the aggrieved family staged a protest outside the hospital superintendent’s office, prompting police intervention to bring the situation under control.

The bereaved family later lodged written complaints with the hospital superintendent, the CMOH and the district magistrate. In response, Sudip Das said: “An investigation has been initiated and necessary steps will be taken after reviewing the situation.”