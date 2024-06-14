Administrative meets held to assess flood situation in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: The Kalimpong district administration, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Panchayat sat in a meeting to review the situation that has affected parts of the Kalimpong district along the River Teesta. Incessant rainfall in the region, especially in Sikkim triggered a number of landslides and flash floods.



The Kalimpong DM informed that the Kalimpong district administration has opened a tourist helpdesk near the Rangpoo Police Check Post for assisting tourists stranded in North Sikkim. The contact persons are Rabi Biswakarma 8768095881 and Puspajeet Barman 9051499096

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a “red” warning of heavy rainfall in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong district with extremely heavy rainfall in Alipurduar district on Saturday.

The PWD secretary accompanied by senior engineers, Kalimpong District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and other officials visited the affected areas of the district. “There were visits to Teesta Bridge, Ravi Jhora, Likhuveer and other vulnerable areas to plan for short term and long term works of the NH 10 stretch along with enhancing public safety in those areas.

The situation is continuously being monitored,” stated Balasubramanian T, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

Meanwhile, the district administration held back-to-back meetings with different stakeholders to review the situation. The first meeting was held at the Chitrey Tourist Lodge attended by the BDO, Kalimpong Block I; Sinora Namchu, GTA Sabhasad of the Constituency and Panchayat members of the area, PWD and NHPC. The second meeting was held with the affected families.

Later talking to mediapersons, Samirul Islam, BDO, Kalimpong I Block, stated: “The problem that is being faced is a fallout of the flash floods of October 4, 2023. We spoke to the affected families. They brought up two main issues, mainly compensation and protection wall along the Teesta bank.”

He stated that in a state government administrative meeting in Kurseong, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had handed over cheques for repair of damaged houses to 270 families.

“However the GTA, later through a survey identified 104 families who are to receive compensation from the NHPC. The process is near completion and the 104 families will receive around Rs 104 crore as compensation. However, the ones who have already received compensation from the NHPC will not receive for the second time,” stated the BDO.

Regarding a road bench from Ravi Jhora to Teesta Bazar, the BDO stated: “Owing to the heavy siltation of the Teesta, a result of the October 4 flash floods, these areas are being inundated. The District Magistrate has already written to the PWD for an increase in the height of the road. Very soon work will start on this,” stated Islam. He stated that four to five families residing beside the Teesta New Bridge have been shifted to Teesta Community Hall. There is another shelter camp at Bhalukhola Community Hall. For the residents of Melli, a safe location has been identified to shift them. “Once land approvals are received, houses will be built and they will be permanently rehabilitated,” added Islam.

Meanwhile in Darjeeling, an uprooted tree below the Southfield College on the Darjeeling Chowrasta, crashed on a tourist vehicle at 12:30 pm on Friday.

“I had a narrow escape as parts of the tree got stuck on the overhead electric cables,” stated yadav Chettri, driver. The fire brigade using electric saws cut the branches and removed the tree, allowing traffic to continue.