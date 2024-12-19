Administration reshuffle: Key appointments in various depts

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the state administration, Rajesh Kumar was appointed Principal Secretary (PS) in the state Correctional Administration department.

Kumar has been holding the dual charge of PS of the Environment department as well as its Member Secretary.

Jagdish Prasad Meena, secretary in the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department will hold the additional charge as Member Secretary of the Environment department. Roshni Sen, holding the charge of state Fisheries department as additional chief secretary has been assigned the additional charge of the Environment department.

Shashank Sethi posted as managing director of West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation has been posted as MD of West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco) while Abhishek Kumar Tiwary posted as Special Secretary in Health Department will take over as MD in Tourism Development Corporation.

Ratnakara Rao holding the charge as Secretary in the Health department was transferred as Secretary in the Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources department.

Vivek Kumar holding charge as Joint Secretary of the Agriculture department has been transferred to the

Health department.