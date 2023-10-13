Admin to restrict vehicle movement in Raiganj

Raiganj: With an aim to ensure safety on roads, the district administration has decided to restrict the movement of vehicles, including e-rickshaws and totos in Raiganj town during Puja. No vehicles except in emergencies will be allowed in different areas of the town after 2 pm from October 20-24. The Raiganj Police District will publish a route map for the citizens mentioning the route of vehicles.



It was reported that several thousands of e-rickshaws and totos ply in Raiganj everyday resulting in traffic congestion on both NS Road and MG Road. The residents have to face great inconvenience daily. Reportedly the number of vehicles has risen two-fold in the last few years. Both NS Road and MG Road draw huge crowds during Puja.

Y Tamang, DSP Traffic of Raiganj Police district said: “We have a plan to stop entry of vehicles from Sasthi to Dasami. A route map on traffic regulations will be released on October 19.”

Kingshuk Maity, SDO Raiganj said: “In order to provide security to the citizens during Puja, police officials have been told to set up an additional number of police lock gates in Raiganj so that no vehicles get in town during restricted hours.