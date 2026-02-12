Admin tightens eco-measures for Mahakal Shivaratri pilgrimage

Alipurduar: Administrative preparations have begun in full swing for the upcoming Shivaratri celebrations at Jayanti Mahakal, with authorities enforcing strict environmental safeguards inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve.



Shivaratri, scheduled for February 15, is expected to draw over a lakh devotees who traditionally offer water to the Shivling at the sacred Mahakal Cave. As part of the annual pilgrimage, thousands of worshippers cross the Jayanti River and trek through the forested Mahakal Hills, which extend into neighboring Bhutan, to reach the revered cave shrine.

Anticipating a massive turnout, the Alipurduar district administration, Forest department, and district police have intensified precautionary measures to ensure public safety, maintain tranquility within the reserve, and prevent environmental pollution.

Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), Debashis Sharma, said that comprehensive arrangements have been made jointly by the district administration and police. “Around 100 forest personnel have been deployed from the Rajabhatkhawa check post to the Mahakal Cave. They will ensure the safety of devotees along the jungle trail and prevent littering. All approach roads have been repaired for the convenience of pilgrims,” he stated. Local resident Ayan Naidu praised the administration’s proactive steps, noting that Shivaratri brings both spiritual fervor and economic opportunity to Jayanti. “Last year, more than one lakh pilgrims visited. We expect similar numbers this year. The routes to the cave have been illuminated, and even the Bhutan government has extended support,” he said.

Last year, thousands of devotees from Alipurduar, North Bengal, Assam, and Bihar flocked to the Buxa Tiger Reserve during Shivaratri, leading to heavy vehicle congestion and noise pollution, which disrupted the reserve’s natural environment. To prevent a recurrence, the administration has initiated early planning this year. Authorities anticipate an even larger turnout this time, with locals predicting a record-breaking number of visitors. In response, the Forest department has begun implementing additional measures to ensure that the celebrations proceed smoothly while minimising environmental impact.