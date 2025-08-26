Admin steps up vigilance as dengue & malaria cases surge in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Alipurduar is witnessing a sharp rise in dengue and malaria cases, prompting the district Health department and district administration to intensify surveillance and preventive measures.

Health officials revealed that in the past two months, the incidence of both diseases has increased significantly across the district. Worryingly, around 65 per cent of the patients had recently returned from outside the district, carrying the infections from different parts of the country. Their conditions were confirmed only after medical tests.

According to official records, over 200 cases have been reported in recent months, including 124 cases of malaria and 100 cases of dengue. Cases have been detected not only in town areas but also in tea gardens and forest villages, prompting alerts to all local authorities. To combat the spread, the administration has launched special training camps for ASHA workers and ANMs in every block. Health workers have also been instructed to closely monitor households where residents have returned from other regions. Doctors have advised that anyone with fever should undergo immediate blood testing at the nearest hospital or health centre.

Deputy CMOH-II Dr. Supriyo Choudhury reassured residents that the situation remains under control. “Blood tests are being conducted as per protocol, awareness drives are ongoing, and health workers are receiving training. There is no cause for panic if guidelines are followed. Most of the affected patients are now recovering well,” he said.

District Magistrate R. Vimala emphasized the need for community cooperation. “We have placed the highest importance on awareness campaigns. Spraying operations are being carried out regularly, and anti-mosquito drives have been extended to tea gardens and forest villages. People must ensure that no stagnant water is left near their homes,” she said.

With the festive season approaching, the administration has urged residents to remain alert and strictly follow health advisories.