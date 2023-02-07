Admin removes parts of a market to decongest area

raiganj: Administration along with police and municipality took initiative to evict shops from Station Road in Raiganj. On Tuesday morning, the administration raided the area adjacent to platform number 2 of Raiganj railway station.



The operation was overseen the Sub-Divisional officer Kingshuk Maiti. Allegedly, the market had spilled over to occupy the road for a long time resulting in daily traffic snarls. They have been moved out of the road.

Raiganj sub divisional administration has announced a number of measures to deal with the traffic congestion problem. The administrative authorities are already going to bring control on the movement of Toto in the city. A meeting in this regard is scheduled to be held on February 8 and 9. As part of the decongestion drive the administration removed parts of the market from one of busiest roads of the town.

Raiganj Sub-Divisional Officer Kingshuk Maiti stated, “There were regular traffic jams due to this daily market on the station road. We had received several complaints in this regard. To resolve this problem, an appeal was made to the traders so that they wrap up the shops from this busy road. On our request, the vendors have moved their shops.”

Asit Sarkar, a vegetable seller, told the

Millennium Post that the police and Sub-divisional administration requested them to vacate the road by removing their shops. “We did so,” said the vegetable seller.