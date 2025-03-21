Admin pushes for timely completion of all development projects

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration is expediting development projects across the district.

In a review meeting held on Thursday at the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad hall, administrative officials and public representatives also expressed dissatisfaction over delays in project implementation in Malbazar subdivision panchayats.

Officials pointed out shortcomings in development work, solid waste management, Bangla Sahayak Kendra (BSK) services, and gray water management. The administration issued warnings to panchayats, urging immediate action.

Mahua Gope, Karmadhakshya of the Janasastha-O-Paribesh Sthayee Samiti of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, accused multiple panchayats, including Kumlai and Batabari, of negligence. District Panchayat and Rural Development Officer Jurge Lepcha raised concerns over irregularities in projects valued under Rs 2 lakh. District Magistrate Shama Parveen questioned: “Why are panchayats like Kumlai unable to plan and execute work properly? If this continues, strict action will follow. Work plans must align with government guidelines. So far, 11 BSK program officers have been suspended for failing in their duties. Citizens deserve efficient services, and negligence will not be tolerated.”

Jurge Lepcha added: “Panchayats often cite technical issues to justify delays. These excuses won’t be accepted. With Assembly elections approaching, we expect 70 per cent of all pending work to be completed by August. After Puja, the focus will shift to election duties.” During the meeting, multiple complaints were raised regarding BSK centers, with officials questioning why program officers failed to provide timely services. Panchayats in Chapadanga, Changmari, Bagrakot, Odlabari, and Sulkapara were singled out for failing to implement solid waste management. Officials stressed the importance of waste segregation and disposal, noting non-compliance with the two-bucket system.

Additional District Magistrate (Zilla Parishad) Raunak Agarwal and other senior officials criticized the failure of panchayats in executing the solid waste management project. To ensure accountability, the district administration directed the Malbazar BDO to assess ongoing work and submit a progress report

by April 15.