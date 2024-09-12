Admin implements multiple measures to enhance security

MALDA: In a decisive move to bolster security across government medical institutions in Malda, a comprehensive meeting was held on Wednesday afternoon at the collectorate building. The meeting outlined several key



security enhancements.

The review focused on expanding CCTV surveillance with a new installation plan designed to maximise coverage. Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital will see the addition of 44 new cameras, including 16 specifically for the campus. The upgrade aims to address existing security gaps and improve

monitoring efficiency.

Additionally, a thorough security audit and enhanced access control measures are being implemented across

all facilities.

The security agencies employed by these institutions have also been evaluated to ensure their effectiveness. To further strengthen internal security, a new committee has been made operational for MMCH and Chanchal SSH, including police, security personnel, and medical staff.

This committee will oversee security protocols and address any emerging issues. Data required for the Ratri Sathi app, designed to enhance safety, has also been collected.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania stressed the commitment to enhancing safety at government medical facilities, stating: “We are addressing the identified loopholes to ensure security for all.”

The meeting was attended by representatives from Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital, block primary health centers (BPHC), Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), the Superintendent of Police, and the Malda District Magistrate.