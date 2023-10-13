‘Adina Eco Park in Malda to get a facelift before Puja’

Malda: Adina Eco Park is getting a new look before Puja as part of which it will be decorated with various entertainment systems.



The district and block administrations are keen to make various tourist attractions of Gazole, including Adina and Pandua visible on the tourism map. Special arrangements are also being made for tourists who wish to spend some time in solitude on days other than Puja.

A restaurant has already opened inside the park. Run by indigenous self-reliant tribal women, this restaurant serves food in brass plates. A variety of fast food options are also available here, including lunch and dinner.

Four luxury suites have been built inside the Eco Park where tourists can stay. While staying here, the tourists can visit various sightseeing places of the district, including Adina, Pandua, Jagjivanpur, Gour.

Meanwhile, apart from Eco Park, there are several homestays in Adina and tourists come here not only from the district or state but also from different parts of the country.

BDO Arunkumar Sardar said: “Originally on the initiative of Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate, Malda, Adina Eco Park has newly-been decorated and rejuvenated. It will be inaugurated on October 15. Several measures are being taken to attract more tourists.”

Small scooters, four-wheelers and bicycles are being provided for children. Two-wheeled bicycles are also available for adults. Boating is also being arranged inside the park. Four state-of-the-art rooms have been prepared for the accommodation of tourists of which three will be used for now. These rooms can be booked through both online and offline mode. Besides, arrangements are in place for tourists who want to enjoy tribal dances and songs.

There will also be a tour of Adina, Pandua, Adina Deer Park as well as of Majlisbag inhabited by artists of bamboo and rattan and Raniganj of clay work artists. Tourists can buy items directly from the artists.

There will also be vehicle arrangements to visit other places of interest in the district, including Gour and Jagjivanpur. Some guides are being trained to explain the area to tourists in detail. All in all, all measures are being taken to put Adina and Malda district on the tourism map.