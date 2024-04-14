‘Adhir’s pre-poll jitters spark attacks on TMC men’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Saturday attacked Congress candidate from Berhampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress who is also a sitting MP from the same seat after the latter had allegedly attacked a TMC worker.



Trinamool uploaded a video in its X handle where Chowdhury was spotted pushing a person. “Seems like some things never change, huh? @adhirrcinc is clearly stuck in his hooligan past. In broad daylight, this Congress MP was caught red-handed, violently pushing our party worker. And guess what? The CCTV footage has recorded this shameful act for all to see. Is this the kind of leadership Baharampur deserves? SHAME!” Trinamool Congress said in its post on X.

The ruling party in Bengal also said that Chowdhury is going to lose the election this time. “WATCH: _ADHIR - THE GOON!_Adhir knows he is losing the elections this time - so he has started resorting to his old tactics - VIOLENCE! SHEER DISPLAY OF HOOLIGANISM BY ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY. Your thuggery in Baharampur won't go unnoticed. Your fear of losing elections is pretty evident from your actions. But using muscle power to intimidate our workers won't help you in any way! SHAME!” Trinamool Congress in a post on X said further.