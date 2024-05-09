Adhir will come third in this poll: Abhishek

Kolkata: During his roadshow in Berhampore in favour of his party candidate Yusuf Pathan, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee predicted that the Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will stand in third position in this election from this seat.



During his roadshow, Abhishek urged the people: “Adhir will stand in third position. Don’t vote for him.” He also accused the senior Congress leader of having a “setting” with the BJP.

Banerjee said: “My entire family was summoned by Central agencies but in the case of Adhir babu, against whom the Sarada chief Sudipto Sen had brought allegations of accepting money, no such summon was apparent.

However, his party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were interrogated. It is clear who has a setting.” Further, Banerjee alleged that the BJP now only has two agendas to fight Lok Sabha polls in Bengal which are Sandeshkhali and SSC. “In case of Sandeshkhali, the truth is out in front of everyone. BJP’s Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra’s lies were busted by her party leader — Gangadhar Kayal — in the Sandeshkhali tape where he claimed she took money to make false rape claims. Have you seen Adhir opposing it?” he questioned, and added: “In case of SSC, the Supreme Court poured water on BJP’s conspiracy.”

Banerjee reiterated that the reason the INDIA alliance failed in Bengal is Chowdhury. “We wanted the Opposition parties in the state to oppose BJP. Adhir was responsible for no INDIA alliance in Bengal.

People should give him befitting answers,” Abhishek said and also alleged that in public meetings Adhir Ranjan is appealing to vote for the BJP.

This time, the TMC has fielded the former cricketer Yousuf Pathan in the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat against the veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who has been winning this

seat from 2009.