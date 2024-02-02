Adhir colluding with BJP & CPI(M) in Berhampore, says Derek

Kolkata: Following the Murshidabad meeting of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, party MP Derek O’Brien alleged that Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has colluded with the CPI(M) and BJP in Berhampore and other seats.



The Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien is learnt to have told the media that an ‘ABC’ alliance has been formed in Berhampur and some other seats. He said that the alliance was formed by Berhampore Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with the BJP and CPI(M). His comment was in reaction to the question relating to the status of the seat-sharing talks between the TMC and Congress in Bengal for Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Derek had said that it was Adhir who is solely responsible for derailing the alliance talks between the two parties since the latter allegedly had been criticising Mamata Banerjee on a daily basis even as Congress top bosses were keen for a seat sharing with the Trinamool Congress.

He had said: “He (Adhir) even endorses ED actions in Bengal when they are against Trinamool. He holds special Press conferences to belittle Mamata Banerjee and barely speaks against BJP leaders”.

When asked whether the TMC still remains part of the INDIA bloc, O’Brien said: “After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats the TMC will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution

and plurality.”

Recently, Mamata Banerjee said: “I had first proposed to the Congress that TMC is ready to leave two seats for them in Malda since they do not have a single MLA in Bengal. They rejected my offer by asking for more seats. Perhaps, next they will say they want all 42 seats in Bengal and thereafter they will lose in every one of them, thus helping the BJP to increase its seats in the state.” She added: “If the BJP wins, they will come and loot Bengal and murder the people. I will not allow this. I can fight the BJP alone.”