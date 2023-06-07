Adequate funds weren’t diverted to Railways to check accidents, says Abhishek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee once again slammed the Narendra Modi government by saying that the Centre is spending Rs 20,000 crore for the Central Vista project whereas adequate funds were not diverted to Railways to check railways accidents.

Referring to the recent rail accident in Odisha’s Balasore, Banerjee said: “The Centre is spending Rs 20,000 crore for Centre Vista project where the PM and Vice President will get a palatial building. Had they spent Rs 50 crore, the railway accident would not have happened. People would not have died.”

He was addressing a rally organised in Hooghly’s Arambagh on the 42nd day of ‘Trinamool-e Nabajowar. Banerjee said that no political party will not be able to conduct a Jana Sanjog Yatra-like mass outreach programme as designed by the ruling party in Bengal.

He once again warned the Panchayat functionaries that they should always be happy to serve the people or else will be removed.

“I will review the performance of Panchayats every three months and Panchayat Pradhans’ tenures will be extended based on their performance. I have already forced Panchayat Pradhans to resign. I will review the performance every three months and the tenure will be extended based on their work,” Abhishek said.

“Winning a Panchayat does not mean that one will get a license for 5 years to collect money. Winning it means you will get a license to work for the people. If the Chief Minister can provide all the facilities at the doorsteps through Duare Sarkar. Panchayat Pradhans must always be available to extend services to the people,” he added.

He said that the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme of Bengal will continue even if the Centre stops all funds. He once again accused the Centre of stopping Bengal’s dues under various heads, including Awas Yojana and 100 days work dues. “We will organise a bigger movement in Delhi with the people of Bengal to claim our dues. People have the power to oust BJP by pressing the EVM button,” Banerjee added.