Add’l traffic curbs on ‘Kalpataru’ Utsav and New Year’s Day in city

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has decided to regulate vehicular movement in and around Park Street and Cossipore on New Year’s Day (Thursday) to ensure smoother traffic flow.

With a large number of people expected to visit Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade areas, and devotees gathering at Cossipore Uddyan Bati for the Kalpataru Utsav, traffic movement is likely to be affected. To keep vehicular movement obstruction-free, additional police personnel have been deployed exclusively for traffic management.

According to a notification, no goods vehicles will be allowed to ply on 13 roads around the Maidan, Park Street and Esplanade areas from 4 pm to midnight on Thursday. Goods vehicles will instead be diverted through AJC Bose Road, Saint George’s Gate Road, Strand Road, APC Road and adjoining routes. However, emergency vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, oil, lubricants, oxygen, milk, medicines, vegetables, fruits and fish will be exempted from the restriction.

Vehicular movement along Park Street will be made one-way from west to east, while Shakespeare Sarani will be one-way from east to west between JL Nehru Road and AJC Bose Road from 3 am. Ho Chi Minh Sarani will be one-way from west to east, and Middleton Street will be one-way from east to west between Camac Street and JL Nehru Road. Little Russell Street and Russell Street will both be one-way from south to north. Camac Street will be one-way from north to south between Park Street and AJC Bose Road.

Traffic along Royd Street between Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road (Wellesley Street) and Free School Street will be one-way from west to east, while Free School Street between Royd Street crossing and SN Banerjee Road will be one-way from north to south. Traffic regulations may be modified as required. Traffic movement may also be regulated around Indian Museum, Victoria Memorial, Birla Planetarium, Alipore Zoo, Paresh Nath Temple, Kalighat Kali Temple, Thanthania Kalibari, New Market area on Lindsay Street, Birla Mandir on Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue and Millennium Park.

In addition, traffic will be regulated in the Cossipore area for Kalpataru Utsav. No vehicles will be allowed on Cossipore Road between Khagen Chatterjee Road crossing and Gopal Chatterjee Road crossing from 4 am to 4 pm on Thursday, except property-line vehicles and those bearing Uddyan Bati stickers. No goods vehicles will be permitted to move northwards along BT Road and Cossipore Road from 4 am to 10 pm. Goods vehicles will also be barred from 17 roads in North and Central Kolkata.