Addl 1.5L names added after scrutiny of rejected forms

A thorough scrutiny of the rejected applications conducted by the state Agriculture department in connection with Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme has led to the addition of another 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in the recipients’ list, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 97 lakh.

In the wake of a number of rejections of applications received at the Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) programme held in April, state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had directed officials of his department to reach out to the doorsteps of the applicants and identify the actual reason for such rejection. In such field visits, it has been found that around 1.5 lakh applications have been rejected because of some minor mistakes while filling up of forms. The concerned officers helped such farmers to rectify such mistakes in their forms and assisted them in filling them up correctly. Even in some cases, where applications were turned down due to lack of documents, the officers have guided the farmers in procuring the same.

“The instruction for re-examination of the applications was given with the intention to ensure that no genuine beneficiary is left out. In cases where it was found that there were genuine reasons for rejection, the concerned official submitted report with the necessary details,” Chattopadhyay said.

According to sources in the state Agriculture department, 94 lakh beneficiaries were identified for disbursal of financial assistance under the Krishak Bandhu scheme and another 1.5 lakh was added in the recently concluded Duare Sarkar.

Now, with another 1.5 lakh being included, the total number of beneficiaries has reached 97 lakh. The process of crediting financial assistance to the bank accounts of these 97 lakh people is going on in full swing.

The Krishak Bandhu scheme was started in 2018-19. At that time, the amount of financial assistance was Rs 5000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more and minimum of Rs 2000 per annum to enrolled farmers, including sharecroppers.

Under the Krishak Bandhu (Natun) scheme, the financial assistance was increased to Rs 10,000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more and proportionate amount for land area below one acre with minimum of Rs 4,000 per annum in two equal installments.

More than 39 lakh new farmer beneficiaries have been added under Krishak Bandhu (New) through six rounds of Duare Sarkar.

Since inception of the scheme in 2019, more than Rs 15,112 crore has been disbursed directly to enrolled farmers, including bargadars.