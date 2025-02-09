MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Additional DM of Purulia, Rana Biswas, dies
Bengal

Additional DM of Purulia, Rana Biswas, dies

BY MPost9 Feb 2025 12:09 AM IST

Kolkata: Rana Biswas, Additional District Magistrate Purulia passed away on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed profound grief at Biswas’s death.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Sri Rana Biswas, Additional District Magistrate, Purulia.

A member of West Bengal Civil Service(Exe.) cadre, he will be remembered as an excellent officer and a perfect gentleman.

My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fraternity,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

Biswas had some health complications and died of a sudden cardiac arrest.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X