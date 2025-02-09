Additional DM of Purulia, Rana Biswas, dies

Kolkata: Rana Biswas, Additional District Magistrate Purulia passed away on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed profound grief at Biswas’s death.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Sri Rana Biswas, Additional District Magistrate, Purulia.

A member of West Bengal Civil Service(Exe.) cadre, he will be remembered as an excellent officer and a perfect gentleman.

My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fraternity,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

Biswas had some health complications and died of a sudden cardiac arrest.