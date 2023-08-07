Add Lepcha lang to 8th Schedule of Constitution: Chhetri to PM

Darjeeling: Shanta Chhetri, Member of Parliament (MP), Rajya Sabha, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of Lepcha language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. She was to table a private member Bill to this effect but could not due to adjournment.



“My Private Member Bill was due to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 4. However, owing to adjournment, I missed the opportunity. As my tenure ends on August 18, I shall get no further opportunity to table the private Bill. Hence, I have written to the Prime Minister on this important issue,” said Chhetri, while talking to Millennium Post.

The Bill titled ‘The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ was intended to include Lepcha language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The Lepcha community has been demanding this inclusion for a long time.

Lepcha, a Himalayan language, is spoken by the Lepcha people residing in Sikkim as well as parts of Bengal, Nepal, and Bhutan. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognises Lepcha as an endangered language, classified as such due to its precarious state.

The Lepcha language finds its roots in Sikkim, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of Bengal. The 1991 Indian census reported 39,342 speakers of Lepcha. It is regarded as one of the indigenous languages of its spoken area.

Unlike most Himalayan languages, the Lepcha people possess their own indigenous script.

The Kern Institute at Leiden University has the largest collection of ancient Lepcha manuscripts, boasting over 180 Lepcha manuscripts collected by Johan van Manen.

“It is imperative to accord Lepcha due recognition by incorporating it into the 8th Schedule of our Constitution. It is my humble request to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Sir, for the sake of the Lepcha community to kindly take this Bill forward to its logical conclusion. I hope and pray that our Hon’ble Prime Minister will give due consideration to this matter,” stated the letter.

Lepcha associations and organisations have lauded this move by the Rajya Sabha MP, stating that it is

a justified demand.