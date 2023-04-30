‘Add at least 1 sample question paper of AI Data & Science in class XI, XII books’

kolkata: With the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) introducing two new subjects–Artificial Intelligence and Data Science–for classes XI and XII from 2023-24 academic session, the Council has asked the publishers to include at least one sample question paper and question pattern for books of the mentioned subjects as per the syllabus that will soon be uploaded on the Council’s website.



Moreover, with the introduction of these two new subjects, the syllabus of Computer Science and Modern Computer Application for the Higher Secondary classes have also been updated.

The Council will publish a detailed syllabus on these subjects as well as a specific duration in which teachers will be trained for the two new subjects that are being introduced by the Council.

The WBCHSE will start accepting books from publishers for the classes XI and XII for the 2023-24 academic year from May 2.

The last date for the submission of text books for getting the Council’s approval will be August 31. The publishers will have to deposit Rs 10,000 per book at the time of submission. They will have to submit two copies of each book and each version, out of which one copy has to be submitted without any mention of the author or publisher. The Council will not be returning the fee for the disqualified books to the publishers.

They have also come with a basic outline, which the publishers have to abide by while making the book. There is no Chapter wise page limit. However, the chapters should be as per the demand of the topic and should not be unnecessarily lengthened, and the book submitted should have a proportionate and even presentation of all the topics in the syllabus for that particular subject.

A subject-wise maximum page limit has also been set by the Council. Subjects like physics, chemistry and biological science has a maximum page limit of 600, mathematics has page limit of 1000 and accountancy has page limit of 450. Economics and business studies has a page limit of 400 and for all other elective subjects, it is 325.

The Higher Secondary examination for the 2022-23 batch had taken place from March 14 to March 27. According to an official, the results may be announced by the end of May. At least 8,55,000 candidates had appeared in 2349 examination centres.