Acute shortage of LPG supply hits residents of Raiganj

Raiganj: A severe shortage of LPG cylinders is causing distress among residents in Raiganj in the North Dinajpur district. Households that rely on Indane LPG services are facing indefinite delays in receiving supplies. The primary distributor at Debinagar in Raiganj has not received any LPG cylinders from the company for over ten days, leaving residents with few alternatives.

As a result, many families are turning to home-delivery meal services, significantly increasing their daily expenses. This shortage is also threatening essential services like the midday meals in local schools, which relies on LPG for cooking. Moon Jha, a midday meal worker, voiced her concerns, stating: “Our current LPG cylinder has been empty for two days. We were told by the distributor that there are no cylinders available and they haven’t been receiving supplies from the company. We’ve had to use alternative methods to cook, but if the situation continues, we may have to halt cooking midday meals.”

Babu Rakkhit from Debinagar is frustrated, noting that while their distributor has faced a shortage, other Indane dealers in the district seem unaffected. “We’ve been forced to rely on costly delivery services for food,” he said, highlighting the financial strain the situation has caused. Sibabrata Pramanik, manager of the Debinagar LPG dealership, confirmed the ongoing issues, stating: “We haven’t received supplies since November 12. We’ve reported this to Indane officials and hope the supply will resume soon.”