Acute respiratory infection in kids: ‘No. of new admissions declining’

kolkata: The State government, on Monday, published a report on the situation of acute respiratory infection (ARI) cases in children saying that the number of new admission to hospitals has gone down across the state.



The new report said that around 12,343 acute respiratory infection cases in children in the last two-and-half months. Till date, 19 deaths have been reported due to adenovirus infection. These patients were having serious comorbidity issues. The victim children were mostly overweight or suffered congenital metabolic disease, muscular dystrophy or other infections. The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) will hold a video conference with all the private hospitals to take stock of the preparedness to combat any unforeseen situation.

The data said that there are more than 5000 beds in 121 hospitals in the state having facilities for the management of pediatric acute respiratory infection (ARI) cases with 600 paediatricians in dedicated services. Out of 5,000 beds around 2,763 are occupied while 2,237 are vacant beds. There are 1,748 SNCU beds, 654 PICU beds, 223 NICU beds across the state.

State government on Saturday formed an 8-member task force with the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi as its chairman to supervise the works carried out to control adenovirus and also to monitor the treatment of the affected people.

The task force will meet at regular intervals and supervise the arrangements for the treatment of affected persons in different hospitals and other aspects related with the control of the disease. Earlier 800-900 cases were reported daily but the number has gone down below 600. The task force will monitor the situation of adenovirus and H3N2 influenza virus that has already impacted people across the country. State-level video conferencing is being held from time to time from the state secretariat to keep a tab on the situation in the far-off districts.

Private hospitals will be sensitised for the current situation and the treatment protocols so that adequate capacity is available in the private sector. ASHA workers in the districts have been asked to survey the districts. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed to check unnecessary referrals of children from the districts. The matter was taken up with the district hospitals. The number of referral cases has gone down. A standard operating procedure (SoP) has been issued to all the district hospitals.