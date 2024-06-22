Actress Sandhya Roy discharged from hospital

Kolkata: ‘Ganadevata’ actress Sandhya Roy was discharged from the hospital on Friday. The veteran Bengali actress was admitted to a multi-speciality hospital in the city on June 15 after she complained of ‘sudden onset of palpitation with accompanied uneasiness’.

Ever since she was admitted to the hospital, the ‘Baba Taraknath’ actress had undergone ECG, echocardiography, 24 hour-holter monitoring and relevant blood tests and has responded to optimum conservative medical management, the hospital said in a press statement on Friday. She was

under treatment of a three member-medical team comprising Dr SB Roy (director, interventional cardiology), Dr Susmita Debnath (critical care) and Dr PK Mitra (non interventional cardiology).

The octogenarian actress, who had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Medinipur Constituency on TMC ticket, is known for her strong performances in films like ‘Ashani Sanket’, ‘Sansar Simantey’ and ‘Phuleshwari’. In 2021, the senior actress was admitted to the same hospital when she contracted Covid. She recovered successfully from the illness during that time.