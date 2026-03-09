Actor Tamal Roy Chowdhury no more

Kolkata: If you have watched Challenge, Amazon Obhijaan, Chander Pahar, Gorosthaney Sabdhan, Jaatishwar or Rosogolla, you cannot miss the performance of actor Tamal Roy Chowdhury. A veteran in the world of Bengali films and stage, he passed away on Monday around 3.30 am after suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep at his south Kolkata residence. He was 80.

On Monday evening, his colleagues and members of Tollywood fraternity paid their last tribute to the senior actor at the Technician Studio.

Later, his body was taken to Keoratala crematorium for the last rights. “We are losing all from our generations,” said senior actor Dulal Lahiri hugging Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Actors Rituparna Sengupta, Biswajit Chakraborty, Sumanta Chakraborty and others were also present at the Technician Studio and mourned his demise.

Though theatre was his first love, Roy Chowdhury left a lasting mark through both positive and negative roles in Bengali cinema. His act in Raj Chakraborty’s Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and Challenge are well-known. However, he was not seen on the big screen for quite a few years due to his health.

The actor had undergone a pacemaker implantation, which prevented him from spending long hours on the set. In fact, he was last seen on the big screen in Tathagata Mukherjee’s Bhotbhoti in 2022. Later, his deteriorating health kept him away from the set.