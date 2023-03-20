Actor Swara Bhasker thanks CM for her wishes

Kolkata: Actor Swara Bhasker on Monday thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her kind wishes.



Banerjee had wished the actor and her family after the Chief Minister was invited to attend Bhasker’s wedding reception.

Attaching the letter that Banerjee wrote, Swara posted:

“Thank you @MamataOfficial ma’am for your kind wishes, and gracious response to our invitation. We missed your presence at our reception but deeply appreciate this gracious gesture.”

Bhasker and Samajwadi Party’s Fahad Ahmad recently tied the knot in Delhi. Banerjee, who could not attend the event due to her busy schedule wrote a heartfelt letter to Swara on her marriage.

Banerjee who is also the chairperson of TMC wrote to Bhasker’s parents: “Dear Mrs and Mr Bhaskar I am so happy to receive your invitation on the occasion of the wedding reception of your daughter Swara with Fahad... My heartiest greetings and best wishes to Swara and Fahad on this momentous occasion. I pray to the almighty to bless them with a very happy and prosperous married life. I also wish all of you all the very best on this joyous occasion.”