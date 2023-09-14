Actor Shaheb Chattopadhyay’s sister dies of dengue

Actor Shaheb Chattopadhyay’s sister, Piyashi Chatterjee, passed away from dengue on Wednesday morning at the age of 40. She was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata and succumbed to the illness in just three days. She is survived by her two-month-old daughter and husband.

Piyashi, a resident of Noida, was visiting Kolkata with her daughter. Even though Shaheb was away from Kolkata at the time, he took to social media to urgently appeal for blood, receiving an overwhelming response from donors. However, at 1 pm on Wednesday, Piyashi breathed her last.

Naturally, the Bengali actor is devastated. “Both Piyashi (maternal sister) and I grew up together. She was in Kolkata to meet my mother and maternal aunt. We are completely shaken on how the events turned out. Within a span of three days, we lost her. She had a multiorgan failure,” he said.

The actor warns everyone about the complications of dengue and emphasises the importance of eliminating stagnant water around homes.

“Dengue is a severe illness, and it’s crucial to realise that we must take every precaution to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. I urge everyone to ensure there is no stagnant water around their houses,” said the ‘Datta’ actor.