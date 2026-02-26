Actor-MLA Soham Chakraborty served notice for loan default

Kolkata: Bengali actor and TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty has been served an arbitration notice by Shahid Imam for alleged loan default.



The Bengali actor-producer had reportedly taken Rs 68 lakh from Imam for the proposed production of a film. However, Imam is yet to receive his entire payment despite assurances.

Now, this has indeed become a tricky position for Soham, who is the TMC MLA from Chandipur. The actor-turned-politician, however, has mentioned that he would repay the money. He also added that sending such legal notices before the election are politically motivated.