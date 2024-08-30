Actively combat fake news on social media: Mamata urges TMC leaders

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed party functionaries to be more active on social media to counter fake videos or articles which create an adverse impact on the minds of the people.

“Why are you not active on social media? When you are in politics, you have to be active on social media,” Banerjee said while attending a TMCP rally in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Urging her party leaders at all levels to counter fake articles or videos on social media, Banerjee further stated: “We have to continue to fight against fake videos. Whoever is under the party fold be it MLAs, MPs, councillors, or block presidents must be active on social media. Fake videos are being circulated on social media but we have to present the facts to counter the fake videos.” Incidentally, several fake videos relating to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College surfaced on social media. The Kolkata Police have registered specific complaints and many have been arrested in this regard. “All leaders will have to be active on social media just like the party is. You are bound to do it. All MLAs, MPs, councillors, youth and student leaders have to counter fake videos on social media and file complaints with police,” she added.

In her previous rallies. Banerjee had also lashed out at the alleged fake videos on various issues which were often circulated to malign Bengal. The Trinamool Congress supremo on repeated occasions held BJP responsible for uploading fake videos on social media.

Banerjee had also alleged that in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), it is easy to float fake videos on social media. “Do you know what AI is? It is a cybercrime, the biggest crime of the time.

Even if I haven’t said something, fake videos of me saying something through AI can be spread on social media,” Banerjee had said earlier.