Act against illegal drawing of groundwater for commercial purposes: Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim on Friday has directed the Water Supply department officials to register FIRs in cases where groundwater is being illegally extracted using borewell for commercial purposes.

During a Press interaction on Friday, the Mayor said he has instructed the Water Supply department and Health department to act against illegal drawing of water for commercial purposes. He said that in places where such instances are observed, KMC will disconnect water connections.

Recently, a councillor had alleged that in Ward 36 at 25 North Sealdah Road, borewells are being used to illegally extract groundwater. This has led to depletion of water levels in the area. He had also written to the KMC’s Municipal Commissioner but said no action was taken so far. The councillor questioned what action can KMC take against such persons involved in the act and what steps are being taken by the civic body to prevent this.

The Mayor said that such extraction is illegal and FIRs will be lodged with the police. Water collected in such a manner and sold can also cause harm to public health. The Health department in coordination with the Water Supply department will act against this.

It is alleged that several unlicensed vendors indulge in this trade of selling packaged water using brand names of registered and widely recognised companies. The source of water for such vendors is mostly groundwater.