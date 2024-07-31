Acropolis Mall set to open its doors to public in first week of August

Kolkata: The Acropolis Mall which had caught fire is all set to reopen its doors to the public in the first week of August. An issued statement announced that the Acropolis Mall is all set to reopen on August 3.

“We are reopening the mall on August 3rd, having received permission from the fire department. Almost 90% of the mall will be open. We received the permission from the fire department on July 29, and since then, we have been working tirelessly to prepare for the reopening.” “While the mall will reopen on August 3rd, some retailers, such as Hoppipola, Chili’s, and Time Zone, will reopen after a few days. All other brands, including Cinepolis and the food court, will be operational from 3rd August,” said Subhadip Basu, general manager, Acropolis Mall.

The mall was closed for over a month following a fire that broke out on June 14 at Crossword. The mall authority had promptly evacuated everyone and informed the Fire Brigade, which efficiently extinguished the fire and smoke.

According to Basu, all restoration and repair work on electrical systems, HVAC, plumbing, lifts, escalators, and painting has been completed. “The fire safety work is also finished, and the painting is done. The inspection was conducted on July 5, and the authorities were satisfied with the results. We are now conducting deep cleaning, mock fire safety drills, and notifying retailers,” he said.

“Acropolis Mall provides direct and indirect employment to over 4,000 people and houses more than 110 outlets and shops. We are confident that our patrons will bring back the same enthusiasm to Acropolis Mall. The mall has operated seamlessly for the last nine years and has entertained millions of visitors.

The mall used to generate an annual business of Rs.700 crore, and a similar amount of business likely happens in the neighbourhood outlets, contributing over Rs 100 crore yearly in GST and other taxes,” said Basu.