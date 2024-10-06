Acropolis Mall records spurt in last-minute shopper footfall

Kolkata: With a few days left for the Durga Puja, Acropolis Mall, decked out in a stunning Durga Puja theme with the atrium proudly displaying the Pancha Durga, the five avatars of Goddess Durga, witnessed a robust footfall of last minute shoppers.

The entire mall is aglow, elevating the spirits of shoppers rushing for their last-minute pre-Puja purchases. A statement by the mall authorities read: “Our Puja campaign has been a resounding success, with the footfall on Mahalaya surpassing the 15,000 mark.

Over the past two weeks, foot traffic has surged, with last weekend showing a remarkable 40 per cent increase compared to the previous week. Compared to the same period last year, we’re holding steady at similar levels.”

“Apparel has led sales, followed by Food & Beverage, and Footwear. Over the last two days, the mall welcomed more than 30,000 visitors, with Saturday alone seeing a footfall of 20,000. Today, as the last Sunday before Durga Puja, we anticipate the number to exceed 25,000, with guests pouring in for their final pre-festival purchases,” the statement read.

“This has been an incredible season, and we are thrilled to see the enthusiasm of shoppers. The mall is buzzing with excitement as we head into the final days before Durga Puja,” said Subhadip Basu, GM of Acropolis Mall.