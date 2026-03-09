Acropolis Mall marks Women’s Day with ‘SHE’

Kolkata: To mark International Women’s Day and promote awareness on preventive health and self-protection, Acropolis Mall organised a two-day celebration titled “SHE.” The event, an extension of the mall’s “SHE Parking” initiative, was structured around four themes — She Glows, She Speaks, She Listens, and She Protects.

Under She Glows, skincare workshops focused on helping women across age groups enhance their health and well-being. The She Speaks and She Listens sessions addressed physical wellness, with Dr Puja Mahato, MD (Medicine) and Asst. Prof. and Consultant Physician in Internal Medicine at JIMS, sharing insights on menstrual hygiene, PCOS/PCOD awareness and breast health. Nutrition expert Moutushi Ghosh, Incharge of Nutrition and Dietetics, also offered guidance on balanced diets. The She Protects segment featured a live self-defence workshop led by Lady Sub-Inspector Rehana of Kasba Police Station, focusing on situational awareness and practical safety techniques.

Subhadip Basu, Corporate General Manager, Retail & Hospitality, Merlin Group, said the initiative aimed to encourage conversations around women’s health and safety.

Acropolis Mall General Manager Sib S. Shaw extended greetings to women, highlighting their resilience and contributions across society.