Acropolis Mall launches ‘She Parking Zone’

Kolkata: Acropolis Mall has launched a dedicated “She Parking Zone” to enhance safety and convenience for women shoppers, along with a women’s hygiene initiative linked to girl child education.



The facility was inaugurated by Bidisha Kalita, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Suburban Division, Kolkata Police. Located at the upper basement parking area, the zone provides clearly marked parking spaces for women drivers with trained personnel assisting them.

The facility will be expanded based on user response.

The mall has also installed sanitary napkin dispensing and disposal machines under its “Wish Care” programme across women’s washrooms. Proceeds from the initiative will support the education of girl children in Kolkata, reinforcing the mall’s focus on safety, inclusion and social responsibility.