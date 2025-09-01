Acropolis Mall launches festive campaign

Kolkata: With Durga Puja just a month away, Acropolis Mall on August 29 launched the fourth edition of its much-awaited festive campaign ‘Shopping Pe Topping 4.0’. The launch was graced by popular actors Jishu Sengupta, Sourav Das and Darshana Banik, who also unveiled their Durga Puja song ‘Durga Maa Eseche’ under their production venture ‘Why So Serious’.

The festive campaign promises to add extra cheer to shoppers’ celebrations. Customers shopping for Rs 15,000 in a single day at Acropolis Mall will receive assured gifts—a stylish trolley bag and a classy cross bag. With every additional Rs 15,000 spent, shoppers can double or triple their rewards. The campaign will continue until stocks last, making festive shopping more rewarding than ever.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhadip Basu, Corporate General Manager – Retail and Hospitality, Merlin Group, said: “Acropolis Mall houses top-notch retail brands that offer our shoppers a delightful experience.

With Shopping Pe Topping 4.0, we are doubling the excitement by offering exclusive rewards for every Rs 15,000 spent. We are confident that the fourth edition of our Puja campaign will encourage our patrons to shop more and win more.”