Acropolis Mall granted fitness certificate

Kolkata: The authorities of Acropolis Mall, which recently caught fire, shared on Tuesday that the Directorate of Electricity, Government of West Bengal, granted a fitness certificate following an inspection by experts of the mall’s electrical system, both the high tension and low tension side.



An issued statement stated that as per this certificate, the electricity system in the building can now be operated. “Pursuant to this, we have made an application to the West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services Authority, requesting for the permission to start operations in the office block of the Acropolis building. Additionally, we have requested for permission to use electricity in the mall section to ensure that the fire prevention and safety devices remain operational, as these devices require electricity to function,” its statement read.