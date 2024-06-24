‘Acropolis Mall gets fire dept permission to restore power’

Kolkata: The authorities of the Acropolis Mall that had recently caught fire announced on Monday that it has received permission from the Fire department to restore power at the mall.



An issued statement read: “We are extremely happy and relieved to have received the permission from the Director General, Fire Services, Govt of West Bengal to restore power at Acropolis Mall.

While it is important to mention that the approval for power restoration is granted at the basements and from 5th to 20th floor business occupancy areas for the operation of fire safety installations and normal functioning of offices located in this block starting from 5th to 20th floor. Permission of restoration of fire is also granted at ground to 4th floor mercantile areas (MALL PART), including assembly areas but excluding the fire-affected sections, for the restoration, repair, and testing of Fire & Life Safety provisions. This will enable us to expedite the repair work of the affected parts of the mall and also help us test the fire and life safety equipment.”

The mall authorities said they are geared up to resume the office block of Acropolis Mall. “Health check of lifts, and various installations, cleaning process for the entire office block spanning over 4 lakh sq ft is complete. We are cleaning the AHU (Air Handling Unit) and Common area.

We have asked companies to come today ( Monday) post 5 pm and conduct their respective cleaning operations. We have asked them to check their electrical panel and we will then provide electrical distribution to them.

We have asked them to check their fire detection system and then we will provide the central AC to them and allow them to switch on the air conditioning for one and half hours,” said Krishna Jha, senior manager, operations, Acropolis Mall.