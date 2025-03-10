Acropolis Mall celebrates Women’s Day

Kolkata: Acropolis Mall in Kolkata commemorated International Women’s Day with a vibrant celebration, embracing the theme “women in our lives” through a series of engaging activities, artistic expressions and heartfelt tributes.

A key highlight was an all-women painting workshop led by acclaimed artist Eleena Banik, featuring 15 talented students from The Government College of Art & Craft, Rabindra Bharati University and The Indian College of Arts and Draftsmanship. With bold strokes, the participants translated their thoughts onto the canvas.

Acropolis Mall introduced a Wall of Inspiration, where visitors penned heartfelt messages honouring the women who have impacted their lives. The celebrations also featured chocolates for female visitors, an interactive contest for women and a soulful performance by singer Isha Rajbanshi.

Subhadip Basu, Corporate GM, Hospitality & Mall, Merlin Group, said: “Women are the architects of our society and we take immense pride in celebrating their remarkable contributions through this all-women art workshop. Our Women’s Day festivities reflect our commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

Aligning with this year’s global theme, ‘Rights, Equality, and Empowerment,’ Acropolis Mall stands in support of universal rights and opportunities, ensuring that every woman and girl can contribute to a more equitable future.”