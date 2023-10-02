Acropolis Mall celebrates 8th birthday

Kolkata: Acropolis Mall, popularly known as “the mall of joy”, which turned 8 on September 25, formally celebrated its birthday along with its Durga Puja shopping bonanza for the guests on Sunday.



Sushil Mohta, chairman of Merlin Group, developer of Acropolis Mall and Superstar Dev Adhikari, Member of Parliament graced the occasion of cake cutting ceremony and presentation of Puja shopping offers to the lucky guests.

Superstar Dev, whose forthcoming Puja release — where he essayed the role of freedom fighter Baghajatin —

also conveyed his good wishes to the Acropolis Mall on turning 8.

Acropolis Mall, established in 2015, has evolved over these years and contributed to the local economy as well as becoming the cynosure for guests and consumers.